Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's mother-in-law passes away at 90 after prolonged illness Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fulfilled his family obligations with quiet dignity, reaching Patna's Bans Ghat cremation ground to say a final goodbye to his mother-in-law. His son Nishant Kumar and Bihar minister Ashok Chaudhary joined him, their faces etched with evident sorrow.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's mother-in-law, Vidyavati Devi, breathed her last at the age of 90 following a long battle with illness. She was receiving treatment at Patna's Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) and passed away on Friday evening (December19). Her son-in-law, the CM, along with his son Nishant Kumar and state minister Ashok Chaudhary, paid their respects at the funeral site.

Prolonged illness and final days

Vidyavati Devi had been battling health issues for an extended period, leading to her admission at the prestigious IGIMS in Patna. The 90-year-old's condition deteriorated steadily, and she took her last breath at around 6:40 pm on Friday evening. Medical staff at the institute provided round-the-clock care, but her advanced age and prolonged sickness proved insurmountable. Her passing marks the end of an era for the Nitish Kumar family, who stood by her side throughout.

Heartfelt tribute from grandson Nishant Kumar

Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, shared the heartbreaking news via a social media post, capturing the deep emotional bond the family shared with their beloved "Nani Ma."

In his tribute, Nishant wrote, "The sad news of my dear Nani Ma's passing has left me deeply distressed. She was not just a grandmother but a loving shelter, whose stories, affection, and smiles will forever remain etched in our hearts. You taught me the lessons of love and goodness. I promise I will never forget your teachings. Wherever you are, stay happy and bless us. May God grant her soul a place at His divine feet. Humble tribute...Om Shanti Om Shanti Om Shanti".

The post resonated widely, drawing condolences from across political circles and the public, highlighting Vidyaavati Devi's cherished role in the family.

(Image Source : NISHANT KUMAR'S FACEBOOK POST. ) Nishant Kumar with his maternal grand mother.

CM Nitish Kumar pays last respects at cremation

In a somber display of familial duty, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived at Patna's Bans Ghat cremation ground to bid farewell to his mother-in-law. Accompanying him were his son Nishant Kumar and Bihar cabinet minister Ashok Chaudhary, both visibly moved by the loss. The site saw a dignified gathering as the family performed the final rites, underscoring the CM's personal side amid his demanding public role. Security was tight, reflecting the gravity of the occasion for one of Bihar's most prominent figures.