Lady Gaga teases new track titled 'Disease', song set to release on THIS date

Earlier this year, Lady Gaga performed at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Lady Gaga is all set to come up with her new single 'Disease'. The pop star made an official announcement on her Instragram handle after her parent label Universal Music posted pre-saves for 'Disease' on a pop-up site, linking to Spotify and Apple Music. In her poster, Lady Gaga also informed about the release date of the track by mentioning just two numbers in the caption. ''DISEASE 10.25,'' she wrote in the cation. It means the song will be out on October 25, 2024.

Just a few hours before Universal's pop-up site gained traction, Gaga published a playlist on her Spotify account, arranging the songs above in the order that spelled out 'Gaga Disease'. The song is likely to be out on October 25.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Lady Gaga was recently seen in Joker: Folie a Deux. She essayed the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The story of Joker was based out in the era of 1981. Arthur Fleck is a failed clown and emerging stand-up comedian in Gotham City. But, as his mental condition worsens, a violent movement begins for him, which is for the establishment of a new culture.

The script of the film was written by Todd along with Scott Silver. The crime drama thriller film was a box office success and grossed over USD 1 billion worldwide. And for those who don't know, Joker is the all-time highest-grossing R-rated film.

Earlier this year, Lady Gaga also performed at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. She performed on the banks of the Seine in the French capital.

