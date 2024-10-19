Sara Ali Khan discusses impact of social media on her fashion choices, calls it 'pressuring'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the top actresses of this generation in Bollywood today, and enjoys a huge fan following on social media for her fashion style. On Friday, the Judwaa 2 actress was in New Delhi for designer Abhinav Mishra's show, where she also ramp-walked in an ivory lehenga adorned with mirror work. Her ensemble featured intricate floral motifs and mirror work. The design was beautifully embellished with mirrors, sequins, and crystals, adding a touch of opulence to the muted tones.

She also talked to news agency ANI and briefly spoke about how has her relationship with fashion changed over the years. She also talked about the impact of social media on her fashion choices.

Here's what she said

''"I don't think much (that social media has impacted my fashion choices). Maybe I am more aware through social media, but not really. I think l've always been kind of organic in who l am and even though sometimes it can get pressurising, but I really try to continue to do that....Experimenting has been something that I always do. I think that it's something that changes from time to time...something works, something doesn't work but one should always have fun and try to be a little different,'' she said.

Sharing her experience walking the ramp, Sara added, "I think the silhouette is very, very elegant. It's traditional, but it's also comfortable. It has a modern twist to it. (Before the show) I was nervous... I an always nervous. Anything that you love, anything that you value creates nerves and I love what I do and this is part of it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has several projects in her kitty including Metro.. In Dino, Sky Force. She also has a film with Ayushmann Khurrana and her father Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday to star in Sankaran Nair's biopic | Deets inside