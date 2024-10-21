Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma's 'Vanvaas' will release this Christmas | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nana Patekar 'Vanvaas' will release this Christmas

After making films like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Apne' and 'Gadar 2', director Anil Sharma has announced his next film. The poster of Bollywood veteran actor Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma's film Vanvaas has been released. Along with the poster of this film, the makers have also announced the release date of this film. Nana Patekar is also going to be seen in a different style in the film. The name of this film by Nana Patekar is 'Vanvaas' but in the poster, he is seen in a very fun mood. In this film, Anil Sharma is again giving his son a chance to try his skills in Bollywood.

This is the release date of the film

Along with sharing the poster of Nana Patekar's film Vanvaas, the director has also announced the release date of the film. This film is going to be released in theatres this Christmas i.e. on December 20. Anil Sharma can be seen in the poster holding a bottle of liquor in his hand. While on the other hand, the veteran actor is holding a sling bag in one hand and a bowl in the other. Along with this, its tagline reads, 'Apne hi dete hain, apne ko vanvaas.'

'Gadar 2's Muskaan will also be seen

'Gadar 2's Muskaan will also be seen in this film. Muskaan i.e. actress Simrat Kaur wrote 'Your lovely Muskaan is coming, this time with a different style. See you on 20th December.' Fans have become very excited after knowing this.

The film was in the news even before its release

Let us tell you, with this film, Nana Patekar is also making a comeback on screen after a long time. The actor stayed away from the cinema for a long time. Patekar has appeared on screen only twice in the last four years. He was last seen in Atul Agnihotri's 'Vaccine War' last year. This film could not do much wonders. Before this, he was seen in 'It's My Life' in the year 2020. Currently, he will be seen in 'Vanvaas'. This film was shot in Varanasi. There was a controversy even before the release of the film when a video surfaced where Nana Patekar slapped a fan, but later he also clarified the whole matter.

