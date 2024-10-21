Another celeb wedding on block! Sobhita Dhulipala and Chaitanya Akkineni's wedding rituals begin | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sobhita Dhulipala and Chaitanya wedding rituals begin

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding rituals have started. The couple has not yet revealed the date of their wedding, but the pictures of their pre-wedding rituals indicate that the wedding might be happening real soon. Made in Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala has shared pictures on her official Instagram account. For the unversed, these pictures are from the 'Pasupu Danchadam' ritual.

Sobhita got ready in this style on the special day

Sobhita Dhulipala opted for an orange-coloured saree with a green border in her wedding ritual 'Pasupu Danchadam'. With this, she paired a golden blouse. To complete her look, Sobhita has also put on a gajra. Along with this, she has also worn golden jhumkas and green bangles.

Sobhita is enjoying the wedding rituals

In one of the photos, Sobhita is carrying a plate full of raw turmeric in this ritual. In another photo, she is seen grinding turmeric. Apart from this, she is seen holding a lotus in her hand in the photo. She is enjoying her wedding rituals with family and friends. In another photo, Pandit ji worships Sobhita. Sobhita has included many pictures in her post.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in August

South Indian actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in August. The couple had tried to keep their relationship hidden for a long time. After the son's engagement, Naga Chaitanya wrote, 'We are very happy to announce the engagement of our son Naga Chaitanya to Sobhita Dhulipala, which happened today at 9:42 am!! We are very happy to welcome her into our family'.

For the unversed, Chai and Sobhita have been dating each other for more than two years now. Chaitanya was earlier married to Family Man 2 actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation in 2021 after almost four years of marriage. If reports are to be believed then Chai and Sam had known each other for ten years before getting married.

