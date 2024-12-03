Complaint filed against singer Karan Aujla ahead of his musical tour for promoting alcohol

Follow us on Image Source : X Complaint filed against singer Karan Aujla ahead

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla adorned for the song 'Tauba Tauba' from the Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Bad News' with his melodious voice is soon embarking upon a musical tour. Apart from Tauba Tauba, Aujla has given many hit numbers to the Punjabi industry. Meanwhile, Aujla is preparing to launch his India tour 'It Was All a Dream Tour', which will begin in Chandigarh on December 7. However, the singer is facing trouble even before the show. Professor Panditrao Dharnevar by profession has filed a petition against the singer's concerts.

Complaint filed against Aujla before his concerts

In the complaint filed by the person, it has been alleged that Karan's music promotes harmful content including glorification of alcohol, drugs and violence. According to the information, the professor has requested Karan not to perform tracks like Chitta Kurta, Few Days, Adhiya, Bandook, Alcohol 2 and Gangsta during his concert. He said that these songs can have a negative impact on the listeners.

Complainant with a warning!

Complainant Panditrao Dharnevar has also warned that if Aujla performs these songs in his concert, he will file a defamation case against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Director General of Police (DGP) of Chandigarh. He said that they would be held responsible for permitting to organise the concert.

It is significant to note that not just Aujla but global sensation, Diljit Dosanjh also received a legal notice a few days before. The Punjabi singer was prepping for his Hyderabad concert when the Telangana government sent a legal notice to Diljit for not singing and promoting alcohol-based songs.

Karan Aujla's concert schedule

Talking about Karan Aujla's concert, it will start on December 7 and will continue till December 21. Like this tour titled 'It Was All a Dream', Karan Aujla will perform in many big cities, including cities like Chandigarh, Delhi and Mumbai.

