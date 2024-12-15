Eating Guava on an empty stomach in the morning is beneficial or harmful, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Eating Guava on an empty stomach in the morning

It is advisable to eat something healthy after waking up in the morning. So that you get energy throughout the day. However, what you eat in the morning matters a lot for your health. Some people drink juice on an empty stomach after waking up, while others start eating fruits in the morning. However, not every fruit in the morning needs to benefit you. Today we will know whether you should eat guava on an empty stomach in the morning. Will eating guava in the morning be beneficial or harmful?

These days it is the season of guava; you should eat 1-2 guavas throughout the day. Guava is rich in vitamin C. It is said that seasonal guava is more nutritious than apples. Guava improves digestion and removes problems like constipation. Eating guava reduces weight.

Vitamins and Nutrients in Guava

Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, magnesium, protein, carbohydrates, phosphorus, calcium, and iron are found in guava. Guava is rich in dietary fiber, which contains a good amount of potassium. Eating guava rich in these nutrients provides many benefits to the body.

Can we eat guava on an empty stomach in the morning or not?

By the way, the right time to eat guava is after breakfast and before lunch. If you eat fruit in the morning, then you can include guava in it. However, some people may have a stomachache problem by eating guava on an empty stomach in the morning because guava seeds take a lot of time to digest. If you have a cold, then avoid eating guava on an empty stomach in the morning. Guava should not be consumed at night. Eating cold fruits at night can cause a cold and cough.

Benefits of eating guava

Eating guava helps in weight loss. You can include it in your weight loss diet. Eating guava can cure even chronic constipation. People who have a burning sensation in the stomach can eat guava. Eating guava improves digestion. It improves digestion.

