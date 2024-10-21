Not Ranbir-Ranveer, two-time Olympian Neeraj Chopra chooses THIS actor to lead in his biopic and why

Follow us on Image Source : X Neeraj Chopra chose this actor to lead in his biopic

Bollywood and biopics are two roads that mostly end up together. The Indian film industry has given several sports biopics, and these films have immortalised the lives of many underrated sportspersons as well. It would not be wrong to say that it was Farhan Akhtar and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkh Bhaag that paved the way for biographical sports drama films in India. It was Kartik Aaryan who was last seen in a sports Biopic. His film Chandu Champion was based on Para Olympic medalist Murlikant Pedkar's life history. Talking of biopics, one of the most demanded sports biopics in India right now is of star cricketer Virat Kohli and two-time Olympian Neeraj Chopra, and it seems like the star javelin thrower has an actor in mind, who can lead in his biopic.

Neeraj Chopra picks Bollywood actor to act in his biopic

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra opened up about his biopic and spoke about the actor who might be effortless in playing him on screen. Yes! not Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor, Neeraj chose Highway actor Randeep Hooda to act in his biographical sports film. Neeraj visited the 'City Of Nawabs' Lucknow on Monday, where he talked about why Hooda would be a good pick for his biopic. "I don’t know who would fit the role then, but for now, I can only think of Randeep Hooda. He is a great actor and he is from Haryana. Jo bhi role play karega woh wahan ki language sahi se bole woh zaroori hai," Neeraj told HT. The 26-year-old also said that he only wants his biopic to be made after he has brought all the glory he can for his country, India.

Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar might be a good pick for Neeraj's biopic. Firstly, the actor has done biographical drama films (Sarbjit and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar) and secondly, the critically acclaimed actor also hails from Neeraj's hometown so it would be easy for him to get the tone and dialect correctly.

On the sports front

Promising to be 100 per cent fit for the new season, the star javelin thrower is now eyeing at the 2025 Tokyo World Championships. The 26-year-old is back in the country after winding up his season with a second-place finish at the Diamond League finale in Brussels. Neeraj threw 87.86m and missed out on the top position by 0.01m of Anderson Peters' mark. His season-best and second-best of his career of 89.49m came in the Lausanne Diamond League.

Also Read: Virat Kohli attends Krishna Das' kirtan with Anushka Sharma on Karwa Chauth after New Zealand defeat