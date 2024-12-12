Follow us on Image Source : GUJARAT MARITIME BOARD (X) Gujarat Maritime Board Introduces 'Gujarat Inland Vessels Rules, 2024' to ensure boating safety.

Gujarat: The Gujarat Maritime Board has officially announced the 'Gujarat Inland Vessels Rules, 2024' to enhance safety in boating activities across the state, said a statement from Gujarat CMO.

These rules provide detailed guidelines for the registration, survey, and operational permissions for pleasure crafts/boats and regulate vessels operating on the state's inland waterways, as per a statement from the Gujarat Maritime Board, added the statement.

Additionally, all owners of pleasure crafts/boats in the state are required to mandatorily register their boats with the office of the respective District Collector. Once registered, the boat will undergo a survey conducted by the Gujarat Maritime Board's surveyor.

Failure to comply with these regulations will result in legal action against the boat owners, and the vessel will be deemed illegal, according to the statement.