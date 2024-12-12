Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Gujarat
  4. Gujarat Maritime Board Introduces 'Gujarat Inland Vessels Rules, 2024' to ensure boating safety

Gujarat Maritime Board Introduces 'Gujarat Inland Vessels Rules, 2024' to ensure boating safety

Gujarat: Furthermore, obtaining a permit from the District Magistrate or Municipal Commissioner is compulsory to operate the boat. It is important to note that owners must complete the registration process in the prescribed form as outlined in the rules.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Ahmedabad Published : Dec 12, 2024 22:03 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 22:03 IST
Gujarat Maritime Board, Gujarat Maritime Board Introduces Gujarat Inland Vessels Rules 2024 to ensur
Image Source : GUJARAT MARITIME BOARD (X) Gujarat Maritime Board Introduces 'Gujarat Inland Vessels Rules, 2024' to ensure boating safety.

Gujarat: The Gujarat Maritime Board has officially announced the 'Gujarat Inland Vessels Rules, 2024' to enhance safety in boating activities across the state, said a statement from Gujarat CMO. 

These rules provide detailed guidelines for the registration, survey, and operational permissions for pleasure crafts/boats and regulate vessels operating on the state's inland waterways, as per a statement from the Gujarat Maritime Board, added the statement.

Additionally, all owners of pleasure crafts/boats in the state are required to mandatorily register their boats with the office of the respective District Collector. Once registered, the boat will undergo a survey conducted by the Gujarat Maritime Board's surveyor.

Failure to comply with these regulations will result in legal action against the boat owners, and the vessel will be deemed illegal, according to the statement.

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Gujarat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement