Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report's JNU screening disrupted after stone pelting, ABVP blames Left members

Stones were pelted during the screening of Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday. ABVP alleged that students, who are left-wingers always disrupt ABVP's programmes. During the screening, there has been a big uproar. Film posters were torn in protest against the screening of the film. According to the information received, after tearing the poster of the film, stone pelting also came to the fore. For the unversed, The Sabarmati Report featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra was being screened at JNU on Thursday.

ABVP condemns the attack

ABVP JNU also released an official statement on the matter and condemned the attack that took place during the screening of The Sabarmati Report at Sabarmati Dhaba, JNU. "The screening of The Sabarmati Report was a step towards unveiling the truth and igniting a discussion on topics deliberately silenced by the so-called intellectual elite of our country. However, this incident demonstrates the intolerance and insecurity of certain anti-Bharat, anti-Hindu forces within our campus who fear the resurgence of dharma, righteousness, and truth," read their statement.

What is the story of the film?

The Sabarmati Report is a film that has recently garnered a lot of discussion across the country. The film is based on the background of the 2002 Gujarat riots and has raised an important social issue. The film has been in controversy since its release. Some people have described the film as one-sided while some people have praised it. On the other hand, many states have declared this film tax-free. This film focuses on the investigation of the fire incident in the Sabarmati Express train in 2002 and the riots that followed. This film is the story of a journalist who tries to uncover the truth of this incident. It features Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles. The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and is produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

