Fahadh Faasil's Bollywood debut film with Imtiaz Ali and Triptii Dimri finally gets its title

Follow us on Image Source : X Deets about Fahadh Faasil's Bollywood debut film with Imtiaz Ali and Triptii Dimri

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is in the news these days for his new film 'Pushpa 2 The Rule'. In the film, he played the villain Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. At the same time, now interesting information has come to light about the actor's new film. After the blockbuster success of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', Fahadh Faasil is now ready for his first Bollywood project, the title of which has finally been revealed. Fahadh's first Bollywood film is named 'Idiots of Istanbul', an unconventional love story, in which Triptii Dimri will be in the lead role with him. The film is being directed by Imtiaz Ali.

It was told that it is a unique title, as Imtiaz Ali is changing the genre from intense romance to a romantic comedy based on some aspects of life. It was further said that the story needs a title like 'Idiots of Istanbul', as the two lead characters are on a trip to Turkey's largest city. The casting in Fahadh Faasil's film is perfect and the actor is also excited to travel with Imtiaz Ali and the team. Its narrative will cross the border and most of the film will be shot in Europe apart from India.

It was also told that the pre-production work of the film has already started, as Imtiaz Ali has already completed his recce round. The makers are currently finalizing their script and are all set to see a new look of Fahadh and Triptii in their next film. The pairing of Fahadh and Tripti is also ready to start work on the film.

On the work front, where Fahadh was last seen in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2, Triptii was last seen in Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali once again won the audience with his last release Amar Singh Chamkila. The 2024 film features Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

Also Read: 14 years of Ranveer Singh in Bollywood: 7 films that are testament to his range and finesse