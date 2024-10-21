Virat Kohli attends Krishna Das' kirtan with Anushka Sharma on Karwa Chauth after New Zealand defeat

Follow us on Image Source : X Virat Kohli attends kirtan with Anushka Sharma

Team India suffered a crushing defeat in the first Test against New Zealand. After this defeat, chase master Virat Kohli along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma attended a kirtan organised by American singer Krishna Das at Nesco in Mumbai on October 20. The event organisers shared pictures of the couple enjoying the live program on the night of Karwa Chauth. In one the pictures that have gone viral on social media, Anushka can be seen clapping as the crowd stands up. On the other hand, Virat can also be seen enjoying himself at the kirtan.

Virat and Anushka Sharma's special Karwa Chauth

The organisers shared the pictures and wrote, "Virat and Anushka joined us at Krishna Das Live in Mumbai today, to seek blessings and connect with the serene atmosphere. Their presence further increased the collective devotion, making this gathering even more special." A video of both of them enjoying this kirtan has also surfaced which is going viral.

This is not the first time that Virat and Anushka have participated in Krishna Das's kirtan. Earlier in July this year, the couple was also seen in a kirtan of Krishna Das in London. On the cricket front, Virat Kohli, last played in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, where India lost by eight wickets.

On the work front

Let us tell you that chase master Virat Kohli has now left directly for Pune after enjoying kirtan in Mumbai. The second Test match between India and New Zealand will be held here. The match is scheduled to start on October 24, 2024, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. After trailing by 1-0 in the series, the Indian team will look to equalise the series before heading for the third test in Mumbai.

On the other hand, if we talk about Anushka Sharma's work front, she was set to make her comeback with Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda X'press. However, the Netflix film has still not seen the light of the day.

