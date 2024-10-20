Sonakshi Sinha celebrates first Karwa Chauth in style, Zaheer Iqbal's hilarious comments amuses fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha celebrates first Karwa Chauth in style

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is celebrating her first Karva Chauth on Sunday. The actor took to her Instagram profile to share her pictures dressed as a bride. Sonakshi donned a red saree on the occasion. She completed her look with sindoor, mangalsutra and nude makeup. Along with this, she has also congratulated her fans on Karwa Chauth. However, it was her husband Zaheer's comment under her post that was winning the internet.

Sonakshi Sinha's Karwa Chauth post

Sonakshi Sinha got married to her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on 23 June 2024 this year. After marriage, Sonakshi Sinha was also trolled a lot for marrying a guy of a different religion. But Sonakshi held her head high and now the actress is celebrating her first Karva Chauth. While posting her Karwa Chauth pictures, Sonakshi wrote, Praying for your lambi umar, today and everyday #HappyKarwachauth Mr. Husband @iamzahero"

Zaheer was quick to react to Sona's post. "Happy Karwachauth Jaan P.S - Longer life means more time to trouble u … don’t think u thought this through," read his comment.

Sonakshi Sinha has done 51 films and series in a career of 14 years

Sonakshi Sinha has completed 14 years in Bollywood. Sonakshi made her acting debut with 'Dabangg' in the year 2010. In this film, Salman Khan was seen in the lead role with Sona. The film was a super hit at the box office and from here Sonakshi Sinha's career started. She has now done more than 51 films and series in her career. Many of these films have been superhits at the box office. Recently Sonakshi Sinha was seen in Netflix's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she played an important role in this series and also got a lot of praise for her performance.

Will be seen next with Akshay Kumar

Talking about Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming projects, she will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in Housefull-5. Along with this, she is busy with projects like Tu Meri Hai Kiran, Khiladi 1080 and Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness. Apart from films, Sonakshi Sinha is also very active on social media and often shares pictures. More than 28 million people follow Sonakshi Sinha on Instagram.

