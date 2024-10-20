Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, these actresses skip fasting on Karwa Chauth, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM List of actresses who don't fast on Karwa Chauth

Married women in many parts of India observe fast on the day of Karwa Chauth. They observe fast for their husband's long life throughout the day and then break the fast after seeing the moon in the evening. On this day, married women dress in mostly red sarees or suits and apply makeup and mehndi. Bollywood films also have a special connection with this festival, because glimpses of Karwa Chauth are seen in many films. Several Bollywood actresses also celebrate this festival with great pomp, like Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif. But, some beauties in the industry do not observe this fast. Let us tell you about some such actresses, who do not fast for their husbands on Karwa Chauth and why.

Deepika Padukone

The list also includes the name of Bollywood's new mommy Deepika Padukone. Deepika is married to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. However, she also does not fast on Karwa Chauth. When asked the reason for this, the actress said that she does not believe in fasting to maintain love. Rather, she believes that supporting each other increases love.

Sonam Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor does not observe the fast of Karwa Chauth. She herself had revealed after marriage that she does not observe the fast of Karwa Chauth for her husband Anand Ahuja, but she definitely takes part in the preparations during this fast, because she likes to dress up, apply mehndi and eat.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo i.e. Kareena also does not observe this fast. Kareena is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and she does not observe this fast for him. According to Kareena, she does not understand the concept of Karwa Chauth and that is why she does not observe this fast for her husband. According to her, she does not need to fast to express her love for her husband.

Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna is famous for her open-mindedness and presence of mind. Twinkle also does not fast for her superstar husband. According to Twinkle, she does not understand the logic behind fasting. The actress says that one person staying hungry cannot prolong the life of the other. However, she definitely tries to spend this day lovingly with her husband.

