When is Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5' releasing? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : X Know about Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5' release date here

=After rocking the theatres with the third instalment of the cop universe, Singham 3, the pair of Ajay Devgan and Rohit Shetty is now bringing everyone's favourite comedy franchise. One of the famous Bollywood director-actor duo, Ajay and Rohit will work together in Golmaal 5. For the unversed, the Golmaal franchise has proved to be a milestone in director Rohit Shetty's career. For the ones waiting for Golmaal 5, here's the latest update for you! Yes! Golmaal 5 is in the pre-production phase and could be released soon. Its director Rohit Shetty said during the interview that Golmaal 5 with Ajay Devgn will be made before any new cop film.

What did Rohit Shetty say about Golmaal 5?

Rohit Shetty gave a major update on Golmaal 5. During an interview, Rohit Shetty revealed that he wants to return to the light-hearted world of Golmaal before getting into the cop-action genre again. Rohit said, "I think Golmaal will be the next film before any cop film. I am looking forward to making Golmaal after a big project like Singham. It is light and cheerful." It seems like Golmaal 5 may release by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Comedy is tough to do after action film?

Both Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are celebrating the success of Singham Again, which is a film full of action and thrill in the cop universe. They were asked in an interview if it is challenging to do and make a comedy film after action. Ajay immediately replied that he finds it easy to change because he remains in character only between action and cut. "We do not go from one world to another on the set. I can be Singham between action and cut, but after that, I am just myself and if I was in character all the time, I would go crazy," the actor added

About Golmaal

The Golmaal franchise stars actors like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor amongst others. It all started with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, the first film that was released in 2006. It was followed by Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again, each of which has entertained the audience to the fullest. Fans can look forward to the fifth installment Golmaal 5 as Rohit and Ajay will once again entertain everyone with their strong dose of comedy.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh bows down to Deepika Padukone at Bengaluru concert, actor's first appearance post pregnancy