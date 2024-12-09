Ranbir Kapoor opens about playing Lord Ram in Ramayan, says it’s the greatest story ever

Follow us on Image Source : X Ranbir Kapoor's look from the Read Sea International Film Festival 2024, Jeddah

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is going to be seen in Nitesh Tiwari-directed 'Ramayana Part-1'. While Ranbir Kapoor is going to play the role of Lord Rama in the film, South actress Sai Pallavi is going to be seen in the role of Mata Sita. Recently, the actor attended the prestigious 'Red Sea International Film Festival 2024' in Jeddah, where he talked about 'Ramayana' for the first time and called it his 'dream role'.

Ranbir spoke for the first time about Ramayana

Ranbir confirmed that he is working on Ramayana. "The film I am working on is 'Ramayana', which is the best story ever. My childhood friend Namit Malhotra, who is making this film with so much passion, has taken the best work from all the artists, creative people and crew of the world. It is the greatest story ever," the actor said.

Shooting of 'Ramayana Part-2' will start soon

Further, the actor talked about playing the role of Lord Rama and said that he has completed the shooting of the first part of Ramayana. He also said that the second part would go on the floor soon. Ranbir added that it was his dream to play the role of Ram. He is grateful for the role. Ranbir Kapoor said, "Just to be a part of that story, I am very grateful to play the role of Ram. It is a dream for me. It is a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is."

Ramayana release date

Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana Part-1' is set to be released in the year 2026, while the second part will be released in 2027. Several pictures from the sets of 'Ramayan' went viral on social media, where Ranbir and Sai were seen as Lord Ram and Sita. KGF actor Yash will be seen in the role of Ravan where as TV actor Ravi Dubey will mark his film debut in the role of Lakshman.

