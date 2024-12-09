Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' becomes fastest film to earn 800 crore, know its day 4 collection here

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB See Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office day 4 collection here

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has once again rocked the box office. Every day the film is making some record in its name. The speed at which the film ran in terms of earnings since the opening day is now not stopping. Talking about the earnings on the fourth day of release, 'Pushpa' has become the fastest film in the country to cross the Rs 500 crore mark.

While the earnings of 'Pushpa 2' slowed down a bit on the second day, it has jumped rapidly in the subsequent days. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film earned Rs 532.8 crore on day 4 in India. Talking about the worldwide collection, according to Sacnilk, the Pan India sequel has become the fastest Indian film to touch the Rs 800 crore mark. Yes! Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 800 crore at the global box office on day 4. From the increasing speed of earnings, it can be estimated that the film will easily collect Rs 1000 crore by the 5th or 6th day. For the unversed, Prabhas' film 'Kalki 2898 AD' had earned Rs 646.31 crore across the country, now its record is going to be broken soon.

Pushpa 2 review

India TV reviewed the film and wrote, Pushpa 2: The Rule lacks depth and a concrete storyline. Messed up in between too many narratives, the film struggles in pre-interval and climax portions. Despite that, the massy actioner has its high points, the jatra sequence being the topmost one. Allu Arjun's Pushparaj may have diverted in several roads, but the actor's swag, charm, and on-point dialogue delivery remain stagnant. Fahadh Faasil disappoints as Shekhawat, and Rashmika as Srivalli is on the verge of turning irritating. The film has played the work for its third part, and it's safe to say that the makers may have this last chance to redo the wrong they did in the sequel. The film is a one-time, bearably long watch and only deserves 2.5 stars.

