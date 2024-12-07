Aap Ki Adalat: Parineeti Chopra rejected Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' for 'Chamkila', here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Film star Parineeti Chopra on Aap Ki Adalat

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who made her debut in 2012 and quickly became a household name, appeared on India TV's popular show Aap Ki Adalat, along with her husband, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha. Parineeti shared intimate details of her love story, career highlights, and the pivotal moments that have shaped her personal and professional life.

In the special episode, Parineeti, who has successfully carved out a place for herself as one of Bollywood's top actresses, opened up about how a major OTT film offer led her to make a life-changing decision. She revealed that the very film she turned down—which went on to earn a massive 900 crore worldwide—brought an unexpected twist to her love life and ultimately led to her marriage to Raghav Chadha.

The 900 crore film: A career decision that led to love

Parineeti shared a significant career moment when she turned down a role in the highly anticipated film Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Parineeti was initially offered Rashmika's role, but she turned it down due to a scheduling conflict with her film Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, which was being shot in Punjab at the same time. While Animal went on to become a massive hit, grossing 900 crores globally, Parineeti has no regrets, as the decision led her to find love with Raghav.

“I had to choose between the two films, and I chose Chamkila because I was already in love with the story. Little did I know that this film would also bring a love story of my own,” Parineeti remarked. She fondly remembered how, during the shoot for Chamki La, she and Raghav would often find time to meet amid their busy schedules, turning their romantic connection into something much deeper.

A love story that defied boundaries

Parineeti and Raghav’s love story began in London, where they first met during an awards ceremony. Parineeti was there to receive the "Outstanding Achiever Award" in Entertainment, while Raghav was being honoured for his work in politics and governance. Interestingly, Parineeti did not know Raghav at the time, but her brother Shivang was a huge fan of his. He encouraged Parineeti to meet Raghav, and she did so by approaching him at the event.

In her conversation with Aap Ki Adalat host Rajat Sharma, Parineeti recalled, “I went up to him and said, 'Hi, I’m Parineeti; my brother is a big fan of yours.' He replied, 'How sweet!' and said we should meet. I suggested we meet in Mumbai, but Raghav surprised me by suggesting, 'Why don’t we meet tomorrow here?”

The next day, the two met with several other people present, but the connection was instant. Parineeti shared, “We talked about everything—from meditation to scuba diving. An hour passed, and suddenly Raghav got up, went to the food table, and came back with a full plate of food. It felt so natural and down-to-earth, which made me think, 'I might marry this person one day."

After the meeting, Parineeti confessed to doing some quick Googling about Raghav Chadha. “I Googled everything: ‘Who is Raghav Chadha? Is he married? How old is he?’ And everything I found made me think, 'I’m going to marry him,” Parineeti said with a laugh.

Raghav Chadha, speaking about the early stages of their relationship, shared that he was already aware of Parineeti’s interest. When Parineeti suggested they meet again, Raghav took the opportunity to "make a move" and started meeting her more frequently. “When Parineeti returned to India, she came straight to Punjab for a shoot. We kept meeting, and the relationship grew stronger over time. At first, we met secretly, away from the public eye,” Raghav explained. He even recalled times when they met in peaceful rural settings, including a visit to the Gurudwara Chamkaur Sahib, where they prayed together.

The journey from an unexpected meeting in London to a quiet wedding on September 24, 2023, was a testament to the deep bond that Parineeti and Raghav share. They initially kept their relationship private, but gradually, their affection for each other became more evident. The couple’s romance, which bloomed in the scenic fields of Punjab, eventually led to their marriage last year in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Parineeti’s candidness about her love life and career on Aap Ki Adalat gave fans a rare glimpse into her world. Her journey from a young debutant in Bollywood to a successful actress and now a loving wife, coupled with Raghav’s political career, has been nothing short of inspiring.

As Parineeti and Raghav continue to navigate their personal and professional lives together, their story serves as a reminder that love can often bloom in the most unexpected of places, leading to beautiful and life-changing outcomes.