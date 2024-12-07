Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai admitted to ICU at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Subhash Ghai

Renowned filmmaker and director Subhash Ghai has been admitted to the ICU of Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital due to health concerns. The 79-year-old filmmaker is reportedly suffering from a respiratory illness, weakness, and recurrent dizziness, which led to his hospitalization on Wednesday.

According to sources at the hospital, Subhash Ghai is being closely monitored by a team of specialists, including neurologist Dr. Vijay Chauhan, cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale, and pulmonologist Dr. Jaleel Parkar.

A reliable source confirmed that Ghai's condition has improved since his admission, and doctors are optimistic about his recovery. It is expected that he will be moved from the ICU to a regular ward within a day.

Early life of Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai, often referred to as the "Showman of Bollywood," was born on January 24, 1945, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. He hails from a middle-class family and has always had a strong passion for storytelling and cinema.

Ghai completed his schooling in Nagpur and then moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in filmmaking. He joined the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, one of the most esteemed institutes for filmmaking in India, where he honed his skills in direction and screenwriting. His time at FTII significantly influenced his approach to filmmaking, as it gave him the formal training he needed to understand the technical and creative aspects of cinema.

After graduating from FTII, Ghai started his career in the film industry as an assistant director. His early exposure to the film industry was with the legendary filmmaker Raj Khosla. Ghai’s career began slowly, with him working in various films in minor roles and as an assistant director. However, his passion for filmmaking remained strong, and he was determined to carve his niche in the film industry.

Career breakthrough

Subhash Ghai’s directorial debut came in 1976 with the film Kalicharan. The film, which starred Shatrughan Sinha in the lead role, was a commercial success and marked Ghai’s entry into the world of directing. However, it was Rakhwala (1971) and Vishwanath (1978) that gave him recognition in the film industry, but it was Karz (1980) that truly made Ghai a household name.

Box office success

Subhash Ghai’s career breakthrough came with his directorial debut in 1976 with Kalicharan, followed by Rakhwala (1971) and Vishwanath (1978), but it was Karz (1980) that truly made him a household name. Over the next two decades, Ghai achieved massive box-office success with his larger-than-life films, including Ram Lakhan (1989), Karma (1986), Hero (1983), Pardes (1997), and Taal (1999). Films like Ram Lakhan, a powerful drama about two brothers, and Karma, an ensemble action-packed film, cemented his reputation as a master of grand, commercial entertainment. Taal, a musical with Aishwarya Rai, became a huge hit, particularly thanks to A.R. Rahman’s music, while Pardes tackled cultural issues and became one of 1997's highest-grossing films. His ability to blend melodrama, powerful music, and compelling storytelling helped establish him as one of Bollywood’s most successful and influential filmmakers.

Over the years, his films grossed huge amounts in both domestic and international markets, cementing his place as one of the most successful filmmakers in Indian cinema. Some of his films have earned hundreds of millions at the box office, and his legacy in Bollywood is largely defined by these box office successes.