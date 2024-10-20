Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep's mother dies at 86 due to prolonged illness

Follow us on Image Source : X Kiccha Sudeep's mother dies at 86

Kannada actor and television host Kiccha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev died on Sunday, October 20 at the age of 86. Saroja Sanjeev breathed her last at around 7 am at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, where she was admitted for treatment of age-related health complications. Her health deteriorated further in the morning. Despite all efforts, the doctors could not save Kiccha Sudeep's mother and she breathed her last on Sunday.

Kiccha Sudeep was with his mother in the last moments

Actor Kiccha Sudeep, who had a close relationship with his family, has received widespread condolences from fans, colleagues and people from the Kannada film industry. There is a flood of people paying tribute to the actor's mother on social media. Sudeep, known for his wide influence in Kannada cinema, was reportedly with his mother during her last moments. Saroja Sanjeev had been battling health issues for a long time and her condition had deteriorated in recent weeks.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister pays tribute

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar offered his condolences to Sudeep on Twitter (formerly Twitter). He posted a picture of Sudeep and Saroja and wrote, "Heartbroken to hear the news of the demise of Smt. Saroja, mother of actor Kiccha Sudeep. I pray that her soul rests in eternal peace and may God give Sudeep and his family the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti."

Kiccha Sudeep's relationship with his mother

Sudeep was very close to his mother Saroja. Over the years, he has often posted pictures with her on social media and wished her on Mother's Day or her birthday. In 2019, he posted her photo, wrote about unconditional love, and thanked her for everything.

