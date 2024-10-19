Singham Again's first song titled 'Jai Bajrangbali' inspired by Hanuman Chalisa unveiled | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM SONG Singham Again will release in cinemas on November 1 alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Singham Again is one of the highly-anticipated flicks of 2024, releasing this Diwali. The makers of the film unveiled its first song on Saturday titled 'Jai Bajrangbali', starring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. This powerful track, inspired by the Hanuman Chalisa, is the perfect soundtrack for the festive season. The music video shows the characters of Singham Again linked with Ramayana, with Ajay Devgn's role being inspired by Lord Ram, and Ranveer's character drawing inspiration from Lord Hanuman. Jai Bajrangbali features vocals by a large ensemble of vocalists including Srikrishna, Kareemullah, Arun Koundinya, Chaitu Satsangi, Sudhanshu, and Ritesh G Rao among others.

Check out the song:

instagram:instagram.com/p/DBTHZKeuGEf/}

The song is composed by Thaman S and the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire. Earlier this month, Rohit Shetty, the director of Singham Again unveiled the trailer of the film, featuring the complete star cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. The nearly 5-minute long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'. In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi. A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits. Singham Again will hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali, clashing with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan discusses impact of social media on her fashion choices, calls it 'pressuring'