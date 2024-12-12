IND vs AUS: Keep your alarm clocks ready as match time for Gabba Test confirmed

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India players training at the Gabba in Brisbane

The highly-anticipated third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane will commence on Saturday (December 14). The five-match series is locked at 1-1 at the moment with India hammering the hosts by 295 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth and then Australia hitting back in Adelaide with a 10-wicket win to level the series. Meanwhile, the timings for the Gabba Test in Brisbane are confirmed and the Indian fans will have to be ready to enjoy Test cricket with a cup of coffee early in the morning.

For the unversed, Test matches in Perth and Adelaide began at 7:50 AM IST and 9:30 AM IST respectively with the latter being the pink-ball Test played under the lights. However, the traditional red-ball cricket returns for the third Test and different time zones within Australia means that the Gabba Test match will commence as early as 5:50 AM in India.

On the opening day, the toss is scheduled at 5:20 AM IST while the first ball will be bowled at 5:50 AM (10:20 AM local time). The first session will end at 7:50 AM IST while the play will go on till 12:50 PM IST or 1:20 PM IST if extra 30 minutes are required. Moreover, the rain is predicted on all five days with more interruptions expected on the first day, play might get extended till 2-2:30 PM as well light and weather permitting.

Gabba Test time in detail

Toss - 5:20 AM IST

1st session - 5:50 AM to 7:50 AM IST

2nd session - 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM IST

3rd session - 10:50 AM to 12:50 PM IST (30 minutes will be added if 90 overs are not bowled)

At the same time, with the weather being iffy, if more overs are lost on the opening day, play will either start 15-30 minutes early or extended sessions of play will happen to cover the lost time on each subsequent day.