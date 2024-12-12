Lok Sabha to begin two-day debate on Constitution tomorrow; BJP, Congress issue whip to MPs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament will hold a debate on the Constitution to mark the 75th year of its adoption.

The Lok Sabha will commence a two-day debate on the Constitution on Friday to commemorate the 75th year of its adoption. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the debate in the Lok Sabha, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead a similar discussion in the Rajya Sabha, according to government sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver replies to the debates, addressing the Lok Sabha on Saturday and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The discussions will centre on the significance and evolution of the Constitution since its adoption on November 26, 1949.

Opposition's participation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to begin the debate on behalf of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Friday, sources said. Newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also set to speak which will mark her maiden speech in the House, while Mallikarjun Kharge will initiate the debate for the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress party has been allocated 2.20 hours for its participation in the Constitution Day debate, as per sources. Proceedings such as Zero Hour and Question Hour are unlikely to take place on Friday to prioritise the debate, they added.

BJP, Congress issue whip to their Lok Sabha MPs

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party have issued a 'three line whip' notice for all its Lok Sabha members of parliament (MPs), to be present in the lower house on December 13 and 14 during the scheduled debate on the Constitution of India. Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Opposition wants the House to run and have a debate on the Constitution on December 13 as agreed upon.

Opposition's demand for debate on Constitution

The debate on the Constitution has been the key demand of the Opposition for the Winter Session of Parliament. According to the agreement with the Opposition, the BJP-led NDA government had agreed to a debate on the Constitution on December 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and on December 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha. On November 26, 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, establishing India as a sovereign, democratic republic.

