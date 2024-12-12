Delhi Assembly Election: Congress declares 21 candidates, fields Sandeep Dikshit from Kejriwal's seat | List

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO (PTI) Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: The Congress on Thursday announced the first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election, with party leader and son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Sandeep Dikshit being fielded from the New Delhi constituency, currently represented by AAP national convenor and former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

It is pertinent to mention that Kejriwal defeated Sandeep's mother Sheila Dikshit in 2013 from New Delhi and became the Chief Minister for the first time.

The Congress has given tickets to Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav from Badli, Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar, Adarsh Shastri from Dwarka, and former MP JP Agarwal's son Mudit Agarwal from Chandni Chowk among others.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

The Legislative Assembly elections of Delhi for all 70 constituencies are scheduled to be held on or before February 2025. The previous Assembly elections were held in February 2020. After the election, the Aam Aadmi Party formed the state government, with Arvind Kejriwal becoming Chief Minister for a third term. The tenure of the 7th Delhi Assembly is scheduled to end on 15 February 2025.

