Arvind Kejriwal dismisses talks of alliance with Congress, says 'AAP to contest alone in Delhi'

Despite Kejriwal’s categorical denial, sources within the INDIA alliance indicated that discussions between Congress and AAP are in their final stages.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 9:49 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 9:57 IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday firmly stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would contest the upcoming Delhi elections independently. “AAP will fight this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress,” Kejriwal declared, putting to rest speculations about a coalition with the grand old party.

"The Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with the Congress," Kejriwal said.

 

