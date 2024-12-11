Arvind Kejriwal dismisses talks of alliance with Congress, says 'AAP to contest alone in Delhi'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday firmly stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would contest the upcoming Delhi elections independently. “AAP will fight this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress,” Kejriwal declared, putting to rest speculations about a coalition with the grand old party.

