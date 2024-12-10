Kejriwal's 5 big promises to Delhi autowalas: 'Pucho App, financial assistance for daughter's marriage'

Follow us on Image Source : X Arvind Kejriwal met auto drivers of Delhi at his residence on Monday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday gave five big guarantees to autorickshaw drivers in Delhi. The former Delhi chief minister ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, met the auto drivers at his residence earlier. Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal visited the house of autorickshaw driver, Navneet, to have lunch.

Kejriwal said that when an auto driver’s daughter gets married, the Delhi government will give Rs 1 lakh to the family and Rs 2,500 will be given for clothes on Holi and Diwali. He said that in case of an accident, the Delhi government will provide insurance of Rs 5 lakhs and life insurance of Rs 10 lakhs.

Apart from this, Kejriwal said tuition for children of auto drivers will be made free and Pucho App will witness a relaunch again.

Earlier, on Monday, Kejriwal took to X and said, “Today, I invited my auto driver brothers to my house for tea and talked to them openly. Sharing joys and sorrows with them is very special for me. I have an old and deep relationship with them.”

“No matter what the times have been, we have always supported each other. Their challenges and hard work have always inspired me. We have always worked for them and will continue to work for their convenience in the future as well," he said.

He shared photos of him interacting with auto drivers, a group widely considered a core voter base for AAP since its inception. “Till date, no one has given us, the auto drivers, as much respect as Arvind Kejriwal has,” an auto driver said after meeting the AAP national convenor.

This gesture comes as the AAP intensifies its voter engagement strategy ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections due by February 2024. The party is seeking a third consecutive term following its landslide victory in 2020 when it won 62 out of the 70 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)