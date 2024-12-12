Jason Gillespie's stay with Pakistan in further doubt? Coach refuses to travel for South Africa series: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jason Gillespie.

Jason Gillespie's stay with the Pakistan team looks in further doubt after the Test head coach reportedly refused to travel with the team for their Test series against South Africa.

Pakistan are currently in South Africa for an all-format series. They are playing the T20Is first, which will be followed by three ODIs. The two teams will lock horns in a two-match Test series, for which Gillespie was set to travel to South Africa. However, a report in Cricbuzz stated that the former Australian has refused to travel for the Test series.

The report added that it is believed Gillespie has sent his resignation as he was not happy with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in recent times. Recently, PCB didn't renew Test assistant coach Tim Nielsen's contract. Moreover, a report in ESPNCricinfo stated that Gillespie wasn't even consulted beforehand on Nielsen's contract issue.

Gillespie was removed from the Pakistan selection panel in October, for which he had expressed his discontent in public. "I am not a selector, I am a match-day strategist and as head coach, I am all about the players. My focus is on the players and all that, let selectors do their jobs. We just go out there and play the best possible cricket we can play," Gillespie had said.

Nielsen had developed a great rapport with the players, which also led to Gillispie getting unhappy. He had even pointed out the rapport in public more than once.

The PCB has not yet made a decision on any potential replacement for the assistant Test coach Nielsen, however, the PCB administration is looking to replace its overseas coaches with the local ones.

Pakistan will be facing South Africa in a two-match Test series starting from the Boxing Day Test at Centurion from December 26 onwards. The two teams will then cross paths for the New Year's Test at Cape Town from January 3 onwards.

The series plays a crucial role for the Proteas, who are very much in contention for a spot in the World Test Championship final. They need only one win out of the two games to guarantee themselves of a spot in the finale.