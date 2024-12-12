Gukesh in tears after beating Ding Liren to become 2nd Indian to be crowned world champion in chess: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/X Gukesh D breaks into tears after becoming the Chess World Champion.

Indian prodigy Gukesh D etched his name into the history books as he became the youngest-ever world champion in the history of chess. The 18-year-old Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore by a scoreline of 7.5-6.5.

Gukesh has become the 18th world champion and second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand, who had won five titles.

Coming into the 14th and final game, both the players were tied at 6.5-6.5 and both needed a win to win the title. Both the players gave it their all in the intense battle for the title. Ding opted to go against his tried-and-tested game of London opening and going for a reverse Grunfield.

The middle phase saw both players making strong moves, trying to send the other under pressure. Ding then looked to get a draw out of it and take the match into a tiebreaker. Gukesh was looking for a long battle but the game was seemingly heading towards a draw before the Chinese blinked.

He made a blunder at move 55 when he moved his rook to f2. Gukesh realised his error and could barely contain himself. Ding had to resign as Gukesh became the world champion. The 18-year-old Indian could not control his emotions. He broke down in tears.

Watch Gukesh in tears after beating Ding:

Gukesh is now the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to be crowned the chess world champion. He opened up on his historic achievement after the match. "Actually when he played Rf2, I didn't realise.. When I did realise it, it was the best moment of my life. We all know who Ding is. He has been one of the best players in history for several years. To see him struggling and see under how much pressure he faced, and the fight he gave... To me he is a real world champion. He fought like a true champion, and I'm really sorry for Ding and his team. I would like to thank my opponent first - this could not have been the same without him," Gukesh said.

Gukesh said that he was dreaming about this moment since childhood and is now living his dream. "I've been dreaming about this and living this moment since I was 6 or 7. Every chess player wants to live this moment - and to be one of them is .... I'm living my dream. I'd like to thank God - this whole journey - from Candidates till here could only be possible by God," he said.