Life On Mars: Here's why Jung Kyung-ho, Park Sung-woong, Go Ah-sung's Korean drama is a must watch

Follow us on Image Source : X Know everything about Korean drama Life On Mars here

Life On Mars, a Korean remake of a BBC original with the same name was released in 2018 and is still one of the most loved -dramas in the world. The series is available on the OTT platform Disney+Hostar. The show features Jung Kyung-ho, Park Sung-woong, Go Ah-sung, Oh Dae-hwan and Noh Jong-hyun in lead roles. The mystery drama deals with Detective Han Tae Joo, who gets assigned as the team leader of a serial murder investigation. The craze for this Korean drama has not decreased over the years, hence, we bring to you some of its interesting aspects.

Storyline

From beginning to end, the drama is captivating. Even when they are investigating separate mysteries, the excitement permeates every episode, which keeps it from turning into a typical criminal procedural. The drama's beginning case is masterfully interwoven with everything they come across later, which contributes to its gratifying and therapeutic conclusion. Additionally, these family bonding moments can occasionally be incredibly upsetting. Even though it deals with a lot of gloomy topics, it still has a heartfelt core that is centred on friendship, family, and love.

The main lead is the life of this series

Han Tae Joo played by South Korean star Jung Kyung-ho is the main character of Life On Mars. Compared to other dramas, the choice of character is a little out of the ordinary. As they become closer to the main character, this kind of character is typically pushed to the background. However, he is quite direct, extremely introverted, and a strict enforcer of the laws. He has a deep concern for people, despite his appearance. He simply becomes the most likeable character by the end of the show.

Acting in Life On Mars is powerful

Three actors really stand out in Life On Mars. Jung Kyung Ho is incredible in this role. His facial expressions must be extremely subtle due to the protagonist character's closed-off personality, which he does a fantastic job of capturing. In this part, Park Sung Woong is hilarious and gives the character a lot of heart. Despite his warmth, crudeness, and occasionally disagreeable nature, he is a very remarkable individual in his own right. Even though Go Ah Sung's character could be dull or cliché, she is so endearing that she becomes the most wholesome yet fierce character in the drama.

In conclusion, Life on Mars has a few storytelling errors, such as some superfluous details and occasionally unclear drama, but these do not detract from the drama's overall brilliance. In conclusion, I would suggest the drama to anyone searching for a new watch because it is humorous, suspenseful, and expertly performed.

Also Read: Squid Game to Descendants of the Sun, top 5 Korean Dramas of all time