Gukesh D becomes youngest world champion in history of chess, beats Ding Liren in final game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gukesh becomes the chess world champion after beating Ding Liren.

India's Gukesh D has created history as he has become the youngest-ever world champion in the history of chess. The Indian star defeated defending champion Ding Liren in the final game to win the title. Gukesh has become the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to become the world champion in chess.

Playing with black in the 14th and final game of the Chess World Championship, Gukesh outclassed China's Liren in a marathon game. The game was well-headed towards a tie, which would have taken this match into the tiebreaker but the Indian star clinched the title in 14 games itself.

The match was heading towards a draw but the defending champion made a blunder at move 55 when he moved his rook to f2. Ding realised his mistake and had to eventually resign.

Gukesh was in tears and couldn't hold himself back as he became the youngest ever to be crowned the chess world champion.

The two players gave their initial reactions after the game. "It took me a while to realised I blundered. I think I played my best tournament in the year. I could be better, but considering yesterday's luck, it's a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets. Thank you. I will continue to play," Ding said in the press conference after the match.

More to follow...