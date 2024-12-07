Who is Ranveer Allahabadia's alleged girlfriend Nikki Sharma? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : X Know everything about Ranveer Allahabadia's girlfriend Nikki Sharma

Famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's famous channel, named Beer Biceps is one of the most talked about YT channels in India. Allahbadia is a big name on social media and has more than 6 million YouTubers on his YouTube channel. At present, Ranveer Allahbadia is in the headlines not because of his professional life but because of his personal life. These days, pictures of him with his girlfriend are going viral very fast on social media. He likes to keep his personal life secret. However, privacy is a myth on social media, especially if you have a following like Ranveer.

Ranveer is dating TV actor Nikki Sharma

Ranveer Allahbadia's love life has always been a topic of interest among his fans but not once has he openly addressed the speculations. A year ago, it was rumoured that Ranveer was in a steady relationship with television actress Nikki Sharma. But the two never accepted or denied the claims. However, now netizens have found proof of who Ranveer is dating. Ranveer recently took the internet by storm when he shared pictures with a mystery girl. He was on a trip to England with his friends and shared a photo dump on IG. He shared a picture with a girl in which his face was hidden by a sunflower emoticon. Ranveer was wearing an all-black outfit which included a black T-shirt, jeans and a faux leather jacket with fur on the collar. People were curious to know who that mystery girl was other than Ranveer Allahbadia and they started searching. Fans came to know that the girl was none other than Nikki Sharma as she had also shared some photos from the same trip.

Who is Nikki Sharma?

Let us tell you that Nikki Sharma is a television actress and has been a part of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti, Mind the Malhotra, Janam Janam Ka Saath, Brahmarakshas and other serials. She was last seen with TV actor and anchor Arjun Bijlani starrer 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti'. The show was aired in 2023.

