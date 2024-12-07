Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' sees a dip on day 2, still leaves Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor starrers behind

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' Day 2 collection, know here

Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has had a great start at the box office. On the first day i.e. Thursday, the film had a strong earning of Rs 165 crore. On the second day, there has been a decline in the earnings of this film. Including all languages, the film's earnings saw a decline of 45.14 per cent on the second day. However, despite this, 'Pushpa 2' is ahead of other Indian films in terms of total earnings and day 2 collection.

What is Pushpa 2's Day 2 collection?

On the second day i.e. Friday, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 90.1 crore across the country. This includes the collections of all five languages.

Hindi language- Rs 55 crore

Telugu language- Rs 27.1 crore

Tamil language- Rs 5.5 crore

Kannada language- Rs 60 lakh

Malayalam language- Rs 1.9 crore

In this way, the total earnings of the film have now become Rs 265 crore. With the earnings of the second day, 'Pushpa 2' has surpassed many films. However, Pushpa 2 will have to struggle a little more to break the record of 'KGF 2' on the second day. However, Allu Arjun's film was able to move past Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Prabhas' Baahubali.

Highest-grossing films on the second day

KGF 2- Rs 90.5 crore

Pushpa 2- The Rule Rs 90.1 crore

Baahubali- Rs 90 crore

RRR- Rs 86.7 crore

Animal- Rs 66.27 crore

Kalki 2898 AD- Rs 59.3 crore

Jawan- Rs 53.23 crore

Pushpa 2 becomes the highest-grossing Indian film on opening day

At the same time, talking about the first-day earnings of 'Pushpa 2', the film also became the biggest opening film at the Indian box office on Thursday. It also became the highest-grossing film on the first day in Hindi language. It broke the first-day records of 'Jawan' and 'Animal'. Also, it moved past the highest-grossing film of all time 'RRR'.

Highest-grossing films across the country on the first day

Pushpa 2- Rs 175 crore

RRR- Rs 133 crore

Baahubali 2- Rs 121 crore

KGF 2- Rs 116 crore

Jawan- Rs 75 crore

Made on a budget of Rs 400–500 crore, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is one of the most expensive Indian films. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj.

