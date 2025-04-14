Massive fire breaks out at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow, patients evacuated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the situation from the officials on the phone. Senior officials reached the spot. Critical patients have been shifted to other centres.

A massive fire broke out at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow on Monday. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire broke out on the second floor and the patients have been evacuated.

The whole hospital was full of smoke due to the fire and after receiving information, several officials, including DCP South DCP East, reached the spot.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the situation from the officials on the phone. Senior officials reached the spot. Critical patients have been shifted to other centres.

There is no danger to life or property.



