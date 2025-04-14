Bihar Assembly elections: RLJP Chief Pashupati Kumar Paras breaks ties with NDA, eyes full contest RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras exits NDA over alleged neglect, announces plans to contest all 243 Bihar Assembly seats, signaling a major political shift ahead of the 2025 elections.

In a significant political development ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras announced his party’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), citing consistent neglect and lack of respect from key alliance partners.

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Monday, Paras expressed disappointment over the treatment meted out to his party despite years of loyalty to the NDA. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] of sidelining the RLJP, particularly during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. “We have been loyal allies since 2014, yet we were treated unfairly. Just because our party represents Dalits, we were not given the recognition we deserved,” Paras said.

The RLJP leader was particularly critical of BJP and JD(U) leaders who, during NDA meetings in Bihar, repeatedly referred to themselves as the "five Pandavas" while leaving his party out of the narrative. According to Paras, this consistent exclusion highlighted a lack of respect and regard for his party's contributions. “In every NDA meeting, the BJP and JD(U) state presidents spoke of the five Pandavas in Bihar politics, but they never even mentioned RLJP. This was humiliating,” he added.

RLJP to contest all 243 assembly seats

As part of its new political direction, the RLJP has launched a statewide membership campaign and confirmed plans to contest all 243 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, which are anticipated to be held between October and November this year. The Election Commission has yet to officially announce the polling dates.

Paras also left the door open for future alliances, particularly with the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties. “We are preparing to go solo, but if we are given the respect we deserve at the right time, we are open to discussions with the Mahagathbandhan,” Paras stated.

The exit of RLJP from the NDA marks a potential shift in the political dynamics of Bihar, where the upcoming elections are shaping up to be a closely fought contest between the ruling NDA—led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP—and the Mahagathbandhan opposition alliance.

