CSK return to winning ways after three weeks, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni lead team to victory over LSG in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings have ended their long wait for a second win in the Indian Premier League 2025 as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the 30th match of the tournament. CSK chased down 167 with MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube leading the team over the victory line. This was CSK's first win after three weeks in the Indian cash-rich league and only the second in the season till now.

Dube and Dhoni notched up an unbeaten 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket off 32 balls as they helped the team after they were put in some trouble due to the regular wickets they lost after an impressive start with the bat. Dube held his shape well as he made a 37-ball 43 to ensure his team does not slip up much. Coming in at No.7, Dhoni played a strong cameo of 26 from 11 balls, laced with a four and a six. Two of those fours came off through to the deep third-man region off outside edges, while Dhoni also slammed a one-handed six that sent the fans into euphoria.

Things were not completely in CSK's hands, but they were not out of it either in the latter half of the chase. They needed 24 off the final two overs when Dube and Dhoni collected 19 off Shardul Thakur's over to bring the things down to five off the final one. With Avesh Khan bowling, LSG looked for a magic, which did not happen as Dube's four on the third ball of the over took the visitors over the winning line.

The much-scrutinized top-order fired well for CSK in this game. CSK handed Shaik Rasheed a debut and made him open alongside Rachin Ravindra, both of whom put up 52 for the opening wicket. Rasheed made an impressive 19-ball 27, while Rachin scored 37 from 22 deliveries before both were dismissed in quick succession, and CSK went down from 52/0 to 76/3 and then 96/4. Dube held his cool and played an anchor, and was joined by Dhoni as they took CSK over the line.

Earlier, LSG made 166 on a surface that looked a bit two-paced. Rishabh Pant was the top scorer for Lucknow as he hit his first fifty of the season, a 63-run knock off 49 balls. Nicholas Pooran failed to fire as he was dismissed for eight. LSG would be feeling they fell short a few runs there and ultimately, they fell short in the end too.