Sleeping after applying oil to hair is right or wrong? Know from expert the correct time for hair oiling

Hair becomes strong and healthy from the roots only when it is taken care of properly. Hair care routine affects the health of hair to a great extent. Many people apply oil before sleeping at night so that the oil gets absorbed well in the hair. At the same time, some people apply oil to their hair at night to get rid of the fatigue of the day and go to sleep. But is this method correct? Is it healthy to apply oil to the hair before sleeping, and does it not cause any harm to the hair?

Skin expert Dr. Shivangi Singh, MBBS, Fellowship MD in Aesthetic Medicine - Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy, is telling what is the right time to apply oil to the hair and whether oil should be applied to the hair before sleeping at night or not.

Should oil be applied before sleeping at night or not?

According to Dr. Shivangi Singh, oil conditions your hair and gives it shine, so oiling your hair is a must. However, there is a right time for oiling. But if you oil your hair at night before sleeping, then change this habit from today itself. Oil should never be applied to the hair before sleeping. If you oil your hair at night and leave it, then a fungal infection can occur due to this; hair becomes very greasy, due to which the problem of dandruff can increase rapidly.

When should you apply oil to your hair?

Oiling your hair is an important hair care routine, but oiling should always be done at the right time. According to Dr. Shivangi Singh, oil your hair an hour before you shampoo your hair. Oil does not need 6-7 hours to get absorbed in the hair, but one hour is enough. So apply oil 1 to 2 hours before washing your hair.

This is the right way to apply oil to your hair

Always use lukewarm oil on your hair as it gets absorbed faster. Divide your hair into sections and massage the oil up to the roots. Apply oil on your scalp two to three times by applying it on your hands. After this, comb your hair with a wide-toothed comb so that the oil reaches every corner. If you apply oil to your hair in this way, then hair-related problems will not bother you.

