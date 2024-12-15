Sunday, December 15, 2024
     
How to use your smartphone with 'Gloves-on' this winter?

Glove Mode is one setting which is being neglected by many users but could save you this winter. You can use your smartphone with gloves on. Here are a few simple settings or apps which could help you to use your smartphone in winter with gloves on.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Dec 15, 2024 12:10 IST, Updated : Dec 15, 2024 12:11 IST
Glove Mode
Image Source : FILE Glove Mode

December is all about North India and winter chills with a lot of warm sweaters, jackets, scarves or gloves. One of the most important products to keep your hands warm during winter is gloves- which is a priority to most bike/two-wheeler riders, but using a smartphone while wearing them could be frustrating. Touchscreens may often fail to respond when the gloves or mittens are on, making the simple tasks ever challenging.

However, there is a simple solution for Android users to fix this issue in seconds by tweaking a setting or using third-party apps.

But first, let us understand why touchscreens do not work with gloves.

Smartphone touchscreens rely on electrical conductivity which is generated from your fingers. They tend to get blocked by most glove materials which are being used by many people. This leads to reduced or no response to the touch display of the device.

How to fix the problem?

Android smartphones have several customization options, including a Glove Mode feature which has been designed to address this issue. This mode is usually neglected by the users, and many are either unaware of it. But we bring you easy steps to activate the Glove Mode.

Glove Mode: Steps to enable

  1. Open your smartphone’s Settings.
  2. Scroll down and tap on Accessibility and Convenience.
  3. Look for the option labelled Gloves Mode and enable it.
  4. Once activated, you can seamlessly use your smartphone while wearing gloves.

If your smartphone lacks this feature, then you need not have to worry. Several third-party apps are already available on the Google Play Store which could enhance touchscreen sensitivity, and enable glove usage on your smartphone’s touchscreen.

Third-party app for Glove Mode: Is it a good idea to use one?

For devices without a built-in Glove Mode, several applications are available on the Play Store. Apps like Touchscreen Booster or Glove Touch Enabler could help you use the device while having your gloves on.
These apps help you to adjust your smartphone screen sensitivity, by making it more glove-friendly.

ALSO READ: Promate Neo 10 Powerbank Review: Compact, fast and reliable

ALSO READ: Marshall Emberton III Review: What a Bluetooth speaker!

