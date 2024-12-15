Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 beats Ram Charan RRR, becomes third most earning Indian films

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 beats Ram Charan RRR

Sukumar directed Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is ruling the domestic box office. The film has broken many records at the domestic as well as global box office. 'Pushpa 2' has become the highest-grossing Indian film to date. It has completed 10 days of its release today. Let's take a look at the initial figures of its latest earnings.

'Pushpa' became 800 crore film

'Pushpa 2' earned Rs 824.5 crore at the Indian box office in nine days. Talking about the 10th day i.e. second Saturday, the film has collected Rs 62.3 crore. In this way, 'Pushpa 2' has been successful in joining the club of Rs 800 crores. The total of the movie so far has become Rs 824.5 crores.

Pushpa 2 collection in Hindi belt

'Pushpa 2' is earning the most from the Hindi belt. It has collected Rs 498.1 crores from the Hindi language so far. This is the biggest second Saturday in the history of Hindi cinema, which has surpassed the previous blockbuster film 'Stree 2' starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, which earned Rs 33.00 crore. Last year's blockbuster Jawan earned Rs 38.05 crore on the second Saturday i.e. the 10th day.

'Pushpa 2' may have a second-weekend collection of around Rs 115 crore, which will once again be the highest business ever by a huge margin. It is expected that the film will cross the Rs 500 crore mark in the Hindi belt by the third Tuesday. After this, it will try to surpass the lifetime Indian collections of 'Jawan' and 'Stree 2', so that it can become the number 1 Hindi film of all time. Also, as a Telugu film, it can create history by entering the Rs 600 crore club in the Hindi belt.

Eyes on Sunday's collection

'Pushpa 2's collection is historic. The film can potentially do the unimaginable, i.e., record business on the second Sunday. 'Pushpa 2' has established Allu Arjun as one of the most popular faces in the Hindi markets. At the same time, this film's success has raised the audience's expectations from the third part.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as Kapoor family celebrates Raj Kapoor's birth centenary