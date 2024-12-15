Bigg Boss 18: Who is Vivian Dsena’s wife Nauran Aly? Her appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar shocks internet

Follow us on Image Source : X Who is Vivian Dsena’s wife Nauran Aly? Know here

Vivian Dsena is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 18 and ever since he came on the show, he has entered the hearts of the public. However, his game is not visible for the last few days, for which he will be reprimanded by Salman Khan and Bigg Boss. Not only this, Vivian's second wife Nauran Aly is also going to give him a reality check. Nauran Aly is going to come in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar and will teach Vivian Dsena a lesson. In the promo, it was seen how she explained to Vivian that he is not being himself lately. Nauran also said that Karan Veer Mehra has clearly said that he is not Vivian's friend, yet why does he have a soft corner for Karan? With this, she has come into the discussion on social media.

Nauran Aly's debut on TV for the first time

Vivian Dsena and Nauran Aly have been with each other for a long time and they have also been married for two years, but both are not seen with each other much and neither does the actor post anything on social media with his wife. She has made her TV debut with Bigg Boss 18.

Who is Nauran Aly?

For the unversed, Nauran Aly is Vivian Dsena's second wife. He was earlier married to her Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee, from whom he separated in 2016 and his official divorce took place in 2021. After separating from Vahbiz, Vivian met Nauran Aly, who hails from Egypt. She is a journalist by profession. This is also Nauran's second marriage. She has two daughters from her first marriage and likes to stay away from the limelight.

Vivian made Nauran Aly wait for 4 months

Nauran and Vivian met in connection with an interview. She wanted to interview the actor, but he made her wait for four months and finally did an online interview. Then the two met face-to-face at an event in Egypt. Meanwhile, they became friends and fell in love. The two got married in 2022 and have a daughter, Layan.

