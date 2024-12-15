India TV Sports Wrap on December 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PKL India TV Sports Wrap.

The Indian U19 Women's cricket team will take on Pakistan in their first match of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be in action in the Pro Kabaddi League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India women's U19 team to face Pakistan in ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup

The Indian team will be up against Pakistan in their ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup campaign opener.

South Africa women to meet England in one-off Test

South Africa will take on England in a one-off Test in Bloemfontein.

New Zealand women announce squad for ODI series against Australia

New Zealand have announced their squad for the ODI series against Australia women.

India women to take on West Indies women in first T20I

India women will play West Indies in the first T20I at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

South Africa win T20I series against Pakistan after 3rd T20I gets washed out

South Africa have won the T20I series against Pakistan 2-0 after a washout in the final game.

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by three wickets in 3rd T20I to win series

Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe in the third T20I by three wickets and won the series 2-1.

Telugu Titans beat Gujarat Giants in PKL 11

Titans beat Giants 36-32 in match 111 of PKL 11.

Dabang Delhi defeat Haryana Steelers in PKL 11

Delhi got the better of Steelers 44-37 in match 112 of PKL 11.

Tamil Thalaivas to lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers

Thalaivas will take the mat against Pink Panthers in match 113 of PKL 11.

U Mumba to square off against UP Yoddhas