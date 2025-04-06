Israel denies entry to two UK lawmakers, UK Foreign Secretary calls it 'unacceptable, counterproductive' The two British lawmakers, who were denied entry into Israel, claimed to be part of an official UK delegation. However, the claim was proved to be false, according to an Israeli media report.

After Israel denied entry to two UK lawmakers following questioning at Ben Gurion Airport, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned its action, calling it "unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning." The two Labour Party MPs, Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang, were not allowed to enter Israel after it was revealed that the purpose of their visit was to "document Israeli security forces" and "spread hateful rhetoric against Israel", the Times of Israel quotes the population authority as saying.

In his statement, Lammy said, "It is unacceptable, counterproductive and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities."

Lammy further stated, "I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians."

Both MPs, while being interrogated, claimed that they were in Israel as part of an official delegation; however, the claim was found to be false as no Israeli entity verified the arrival of such a delegation. The Times of Israel reports, quoting the population authority.