Want to meet and shake hands with Lionel Messi in Kolkata? Ticket amount will shock you! Lionel Messi is set to arrive in India as he will land in Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday, December 13. A meet and greet event with the legendary footballer is also scheduled on Saturday around 9:30 AM. However, the fans will have to a huge amount to shake hands with Messi. Here are details:

Kolkata:

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi is set to arrive in Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday (December 13). As per the schedule, he is set to land in Kolkata at 1:30 AM IST and his tour will commence with the Meet and Greet programme at 9:30 AM at the Hyatt Regency in Kolkata. However, they have been asked to pay a massive amount to be privileged with this honour.

Fans will have to buy a ticket for Rs 10 lakh to meet Messi. After paying such a huge amount, they will get a chance to shake hands with the Argentine forward and also be a part of professional group photo of six people. Apart from this, fans will also get to enjoy a one-hour lounge with curated food and beverages, elevated by a complimentary hospitality.

After charging such a staggering amount, the organisers are also claiming this even to be a 'once in a lifetime' experience for the fans.

How to book a ticket to meet Lionel Messi?

Tickets for Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour 2025 are available on District app and website. Fans can search based on their favourable city to get a glimpse of their favourite football player as Messi will travel to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi after spending a few hours in Kolkata on Saturday.

However, the meet and greet event will only take place in Kolkata at Hyatt Regency from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. For the ones who want to book a ticket, will have to upload a clear photo of their PAN card and only then, they will be allowed to book a ticket for the event.

During his tour, Lionel Messi is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 15) in New Delhi. On the same day, his tour of India will also conclude.

