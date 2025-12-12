Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour 2025: Full schedule, events, and all you need to know With legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi all set to arrive in India for his GOAT tour, let us have a look at the schedule, events, and all you need to know details for the official Lionel Messi GOAT India tour 2025.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for one of the biggest events of the year, for the Lionel Messi GOAT India tour. Arguably the greatest footballer to ever play the game, Messi will embark on a three-day, four-city tour of India on December 13, 14, and 15. It is worth noting that the tour will be Messi’s first visit to India since 2011.

As part of the tour, the Argentine forward will be visiting Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The tour will come to an end in Delhi, where Messi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Interestingly, as reported earlier, Lionel Messi’s teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, will also be a part of his tour. They will be a part of the festivities when Messi travels to Mumbai.

The tour will start in Kolkata on December 13, and the Argentine forward will travel to Hyderabad on the same day as well. December 14 will see Mumbai host the GOAT tour, with Messi travelling to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister on December 15.

Messi begins his tour in Kolkata

Notably, Messi will arrive in Kolkata at 1:30 am and will start to meet people from 9:30 am. He will then leave for Hyderabad at 2 pm following meetings with Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Lionel Messi GOAT tour 2025 schedule:

December 13

1:30 am: Arrival in Kolkata

9:30 am to 10:30 am: Meet-and-greet programme

10:30 am to 11:15 am: Virtual inauguration of Messi’s statue

11:15 am to 11:25 am: Arrival at Yuva Bharati

11:30 am: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Yuva Bharati

12:00 pm: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive at the stadium

12:00 pm to 12:30 pm: Friendly match, felicitation and interaction

2:00 pm: Departure for Hyderabad

7:00 pm: 7v7 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium featuring Messi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The evening will also include a musical concert celebrating Messi

December 14, Mumbai

3:30 pm: Participation in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India

4:00 pm: Celebrity football match

5:00 pm: Event at Wankhede Stadium followed by a charity fashion show

December 15, New Delhi

Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1:30 pm: Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium, including the felicitation of Minerva Academy players

Also Read: