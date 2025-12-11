Lionel Messi's India tour: Shah Rukh Khan confirms his presence at Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 Football superstar, Argentina's Lionel Messi, is set to arrive in India for a GOAT tour for three days. His tour will start in Kolkata, and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed his presence at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed his presence at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on the opening day of Lionel Messi's tour of India. The football legend is set to arrive in India and will start his tour of India in Kolkata, where his statue will also be inaugurated. Apart from Kolkata, Messi will also travel to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi during his three-day visit to India.

The opening day of his tour will be a star-studded affair as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will meet the football superstar at the Salt Lake Stadium. In his post on X, Shah Rukh expressed his excitement about Messi's arrival in Kolkata and also confirmed that he would be present at the Salt Lake Stadium.

"This time around not planning my Knight in Kolkata.... and hoping the day Ride is completely 'Messi'. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium," Shah Rukh wrote in his post.

What will Messi do in India?

Lionel Messi has a rather busy schedule during his visit to India, even as his former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez and Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul will be joining him during several legs of the tour.

"It is mostly focused on the football clinic that Messi is going to have. Rodrigo and Luis Suarez will also be part of the clinic along with the Chief Minister of Telangana. They will be training children, inspiring them and giving tips on football," Parvathi Reddy, chief patron ands advisor of the Hyderabad leg of the tour, said according to Times of India.

