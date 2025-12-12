When did Lionel Messi last visit India? Check details from the Argentine forward's last visit With Lionel Messi all set to arrive in India for his upcoming GOAT tour, let us have a look at the last time that Messi visited India, and the reason behind his last visit, which occurred 14 years before his upcoming one.

New Delhi:

Legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi is all set to visit India for his GOAT tour. The 38-year-old will be touring four venues across three days as he visits India for the second time. With many fans raring to witness arguably the greatest football in history as he tours India, many would also be wondering when the last time that Messi visited the country was.

It is worth noting that the last time Lionel Messi visited India was back in 2011. The star forward, at the peak of his powers, visited the country to take on Venezuela in a friendly game.

Messi captained Argentina in that game, and the clash was held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The game against Venezuela was the last time that Messi had visited India, and now the star player is set to tour the country after a hiatus of 14 years.

What would Messi’s schedule be like on the GOAT tour?

Speaking of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India tour, the star forward will begin his trip by arriving in Kolkata on December 13. He will begin meeting people from 9:30 am in Kolkata, and after a celebrity-friendly match in the day, Messi will then travel to Hyderabad at 2 pm.

In Hyderabad, the Argentine forward will participate in a 7v7 football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will also play in the match.

Furthermore, Messi will travel to Hyderabad after Mumbai, where he will be a part of a fashion show that will be raising money for charity. The tour will then conclude in New Delhi, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will attend a function at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

