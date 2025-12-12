WTC Points Table update after NZ vs WI Test: India slips further down, Kiwis enter top four With New Zealand defeating the West Indies in the second Test of the ongoing series between the two sides, let us have a look at the points table update of the World Test Championship 2025-27 after the win for the Black Caps.

Wellington:

New Zealand put forth a brilliant performance in the second Test of the ongoing series against the West Indies. The two sides locked horns at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, from December 10 for the second game. Both sides hoped to put in a good showing in the game, considering the first Test was drawn after a resilient performance from the two teams.

However, with a draw in the first Test, the second Test of the series painted a completely different picture. After a brilliant performance across three days, the Black Caps managed to dispatch the West Indies, registering a nine-wicket victory.

The win against the Windies proved to be quite beneficial for New Zealand with regard to the World Test Championship standings as well. Before the second Test, New Zealand occupied sixth place in the WTC standings, but after their emphatic victory in Wellington, the Black Caps have moved into joint third with Sri Lanka. Currently, the WTC standings are led by Australia, who have won five out of five matches. South Africa sits in second, with Sri Lanka in third, followed by New Zealand equal to them.

India slip down into sixth after New Zealand’s victory

Speaking of the Indian team, the win for New Zealand against the Windies in the second Test has negatively impacted the Indian side. Before the Wellington, India sat in fifth place, with New Zealand in sixth.

Currently, team India has won four matches, lost four, and drawn one game. With nine matches played, the side has been unable to perform at the peak of their capabilities, and their recent subpar performances in the longest format see them occupy sixth place, whereas Pakistan sit in fifth place.

WTC standings after New Zealand's second Test win over West Indies:

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. Australia 5 5 0 0 60 100 2. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 3. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 4. New Zealand 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 5. Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50 6. India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 7. England 7 2 4 1 26 30.95 8. Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 9. West Indies 6 0 6 1 4 4.76

