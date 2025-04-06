Anant Ambani completes 170-km 'padyatra' from Jamnagar to Dwarka on Ram Navami | Video Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries, completed a 170-km spiritual padayatra from Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat on his 30th birthday. The walk began on March 29 and concluded on April 7, with Anant describing it as a deeply personal spiritual journey.

Dwarka: Reliance Industries Director Anant Ambani completed a 170-kilometre spiritual 'padyatra' from Jamnagar, his ancestral hometown and karmabhoomi, to Dwarka on Sunday, reaching the Shree Dwarkadhish Temple in the early hours of the day. The journey, which began on March 29, culminated on Ram Navami, three days before his 30th birthday. "This is my own spiritual journey," he said after the darshan. "I started this by taking the name of God and ended it with his name. I thank Bhagwan Dwarkadhish and everyone who joined me." Along this spiritual padyatra, Anant has been chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, Sundarkand and Devi Stotra on his way to Dwaraka.

Family joins him on the final leg of the journey

On the last day of the walk, Anant was accompanied by his mother, Nita Ambani, and wife, Radhika Merchant. Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said, "As a mother, I feel proud to see my youngest son complete this padyatra to the divine place of Dwarkadhish. For the last 10 days, the youth walking with him have helped spread our culture. I only pray to Dwarkadhish to give Anant strength."

Radhika described the occasion as deeply personal and significant: "Today is Anant's 30th birthday. It was his wish to undertake this padyatra after our wedding. We feel proud to be celebrating his birthday here. I thank everyone who blessed him and supported this journey.”

A spiritual journey through health challenges

The walk held added significance due to the personal health challenges Anant has faced, including Cushing's Syndrome, morbid obesity, asthma, and a serious lung condition. Despite this, he undertook the entire route on foot. During the journey, he also demonstrated his compassion for animals by rescuing chickens from a poultry truck and ensuring they were cared for.

Support from family and blessings from devotees

Anant credited his father, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, for encouraging him to embark on the pilgrimage. "When I told my father I wanted to do this walk, he gave me a lot of strength and motivation," he said. Marking the occasion of Ram Navami, Anant offered prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple and said, "I extend my best wishes to everyone. With the blessings of the Lord, my padyatra is complete."