No Lea Tahuhu as New Zealand announce squad for ODI series against Australia

Lea Tahuhu and Georgia Plimmer have missed out with injuries as the White Ferns have announced a 13-member squad for the three-match home ODI series against Australia. Plimmer has been ruled out of any form of competitive cricket until next year after sustaining a bone stress reaction in her left hip.

On the other hand, Tahuhu has sustained a grade-two hamstring tear and is expected to return to action in January 2025.

“We’re gutted to not have Georgia or Lea for this series but injuries do create opportunities to explore how other players could fit in,” Sarah Tsukigawa, the chief selector of the team, said in a press release.

The 25-year-old batter Bella James has earned her maiden ODI call-up after impressive outings in the domestic circuit. She is a top-order batter and is currently the second-leading run-getter in the ongoing Hallyburton Johnstone (HBJ) Shield (New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day competition).

James has scored 293 runs in five games at an average of 97.66 with the help of a century and a half-century.

“We’re really excited to give Bella her first call-up to international cricket,” said Tsukigawa.

“She’s been working hard at the domestic level for many years, and her current form in HBJ shows why she deserves this opportunity.

“Bella’s ability to hit 360 degrees around the ground with power is a valuable quality.”

“It’s exciting to be introducing another batter into the White Ferns mix. We see that if there can be more competition for roles, that will continue to raise the quality of the group."

The first of the three ODIs will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington on December 19 (Thursday).

New Zealand's ODI squad for home series vs Australia:

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold