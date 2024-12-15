Harmanpreet Kaur reveals underlying reason behind India's tendency to lose big games

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet Kaur believes that the mindset of the Indian women's cricket team is the underlying cause behind the big losses that have come recently across formats.

The India skipper lauded her players for performing whenever presented with the opportunity and urged them to cultivate a big-match mindset.

"I think it's only the mindset because, if you see, our team has very good players," Harmanpreet told reporters ahead of the 1st T20I against West Indies. "All of them have done really well whenever they got the opportunity. I think in the big games it's only about the mindset and what you're feeling individually. Because, as a player, as a team, you can only talk about the things you have done well. At the end of the day, it's only you who is dealing [with the situation and pressure] in the middle and it's only about you, how you are going to take these things forward.

"We discuss whatever is required to win but, at the end of the day, it's the individual performer's mindset, about how you are going to win the game for the team."

Harmanpreet also said that "it's really tough" when a team goes through a period of losing big matches. However, she mentioned that the team is positive despite the 3-0 thrashing in Australia and looking forward to the T20I series against West Indies.

"It's really tough when you're going through this patch," she said. "At the same time, we can only talk about the good things we have done in the past. I think having team-bonding sessions are very important. So, when we were coming back from Australia, we had good talks on the flight because that was only time we could talk and think about how we can start this series. Yesterday was a good off-day and today we had a good meeting where we discussed how we have to go about in this particular series."

Notably, India have hardly got a breather after their whitewash at the hands of Australia and are expected to come all guns blazing at West Indies.

"To be honest, it is difficult because you know we're coming from Australia. After the game, only within four-five hours we left the country and came back to India," she said. "But as professionals, these things happen and we just want to stay motivated. Yesterday was an off-day so we tried to rest well and we are looking forward to the game tomorrow.

"Think when you have very less time, it's very difficult to come back and reflect on the things which you have done in the past. At the same time, we just have to keep talking about the positives. The young girls who have come into the team have done really well in domestic and they are also positive. I think staying together is something which is very important, which we have been doing."