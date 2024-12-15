Sunday, December 15, 2024
     
Travis Head becomes first player to achieve rarest of rare record with captivating century at Gabba vs India

Travis Head has become a nightmare for India. It was Head who had scored a match-winning hundred in the final of the ODI World Cup in 2023 against Team India to help Australia clinch their sixth ODI World Cup.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 15, 2024 10:44 IST, Updated : Dec 15, 2024 11:17 IST
Travis Head celebrates his century at the Gabba against India.
Image Source : AP Travis Head celebrates his century at the Gabba against India.

Travis Head's liking of India's bowling attack has reached an extreme level as the southpaw has scored yet another century against them in international cricket. The batter from South Australia has scored his second consecutive hundred against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy after dominating the tourists on day two of the Gabba Test.

Head reached the three-figure mark on the third delivery of the 69th over as he whipped a low full-toss from Jasprit Bumrah through wide mid-on and scampered for a three. He celebrated the moment in his quintessential fashion by perching his helmet on the handle of his bat.

Notably, the century has helped Head become the first batter to bag a King Pair and a century at a venue in the same calendar year. Head had registered a King Pair against West Indies in a pink-ball Test at the Gabba in January this year.

Head was dismissed by Kemar Roach for a golden duck in the first innings of that Test match and Shamar Joseph had cleaned him up on the very first ball in the second innings before West Indies won the game by eight runs.

Player to score a century and bag a Pair at a venue in the same calendar year

Player Venue Year
Wazir Mohammad  Port of Spain 1958
Alwyn Kallicharan Port of Spain 1974
Marvan Atapattu  Colombo (SSC) 2001
Ramnaresh Sarwan Kingston 2004
Mohammad Ashraful  Chattogram MA Aziz 2004
Travis Head The Gabba 2024

 

Australia's Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bench: Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Brendan Doggett, Sean Abbott

Support Staff: Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Michael Di Venuto, Clint McKay

India Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Bench: Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana

Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel

